Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,305,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,480,000 after purchasing an additional 279,868 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

SMCI stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-boosts-holdings-in-super-micro-computer-inc-smci.html.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.