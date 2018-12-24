Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $169,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Nordstrom by 8.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 44,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nordstrom by 17.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nordstrom by 7.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a $59.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

