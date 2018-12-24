Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1,677.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIGI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.53 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

