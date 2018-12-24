TransferCoin (TX) Achieves Market Cap of $579,804.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $579,804.00 and approximately $4,839.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00002013 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,803,854 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

