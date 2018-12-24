Tricida Inc’s (TCDA) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Tricida’s (NASDAQ:TCDA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 25th. Tricida had issued 11,700,000 shares in its IPO on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $222,300,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Tricida’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tricida in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. Tricida has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $325,589,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $47,840,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $33,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $33,317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $33,317,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

