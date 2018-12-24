Trident Group (TRDT) Market Capitalization Tops $25,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Trident Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $25,755.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.02623208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00152126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00212252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024481 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024485 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

