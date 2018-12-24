Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 49.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 28.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 31.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 24.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple-S Management

NYSE:GTS opened at $16.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $372.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.08. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.77 million. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Triple-S Management’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia purchased 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,740.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,725.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Clavell purchased 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,539.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $785,325.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTS. ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Triple-S Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

