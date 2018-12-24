Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TBK. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $758.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $378,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis acquired 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.31 per share, with a total value of $52,965.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 307,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,391,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 307,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 54,041 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 493,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 144,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

