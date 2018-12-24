TRON Market Cap Hits $1.43 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Neraex, OKEx and Koinex. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $190.56 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.02531007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00151287 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00206310 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024615 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024599 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008868 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,227,429,738 coins and its circulating supply is 66,628,330,007 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, OEX, IDCM, CoinTiger, Coindeal, Ovis, Bibox, Rfinex, ChaoEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Upbit, Exmo, Livecoin, LBank, Bittrex, RightBTC, OTCBTC, Koinex, Fatbtc, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Huobi, BitFlip, DDEX, Coinnest, Allcoin, Cobinhood, OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, DigiFinex, Braziliex, YoBit, Tidex, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Mercatox, Neraex, Indodax, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Binance, Zebpay, Liquid, Cryptomate, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, WazirX, Cryptopia, Kryptono and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

