TrueChain Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00007039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx and Bithumb. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and $19.63 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.11629090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000339 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00029439 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001330 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,809,840 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bithumb, HitBTC, DragonEX, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

