UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,817,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $60,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

