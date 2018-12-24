Unitus (UIS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $75.00

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Unitus has a market cap of $109,605.00 and $75.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unitus has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.03588178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.04677230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00854693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.01394601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00129310 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.01701396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00381213 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Unitus Profile

UIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 64,974,769 coins. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unitus is unitus.online.

Unitus Coin Trading

Unitus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

