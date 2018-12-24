Universal Display Co. (OLED) Position Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 73.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal Display by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $342,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Gabelli cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

