ValuEngine Lowers Apogee Enterprises (APOG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

APOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.52 per share, with a total value of $207,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 49.3% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,491,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,822,000 after purchasing an additional 492,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,833,000 after purchasing an additional 241,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 618,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,524 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 17.1% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 729,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 208.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 104,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

