ValuEngine Lowers Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BYD opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $2,419,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,137,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,137,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

