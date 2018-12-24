ValuEngine Lowers Delek US (DK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $60,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,402,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,371,000 after acquiring an additional 468,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,561,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,821,000 after buying an additional 60,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,561,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,821,000 after buying an additional 60,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,829,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,336,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,773,000 after buying an additional 163,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.