ValuEngine Lowers Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PANL. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ PANL opened at $2.87 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value (NAV)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.