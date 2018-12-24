Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,830,649 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Twitter worth $1,999,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 303.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Twitter by 144.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 67.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $173,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $24,615,291.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313,894 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,295.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746,093 shares of company stock worth $243,043,093 over the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

TWTR opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

