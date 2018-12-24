Vanguard Group Inc Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,202,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $715,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 159,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 62.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $26.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.82 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $57,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

