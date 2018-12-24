Vanguard Group Inc Buys 73,729 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,116,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $789,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,116,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,716,000 after buying an additional 73,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Financial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,630,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $88.24 on Monday. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $88.11 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $2,610,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.91 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,038.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

