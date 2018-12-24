Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 935,179 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $2,171,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,246,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,049,000 after buying an additional 729,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,489,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,673,000 after buying an additional 335,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 19.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,597,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,664,000 after buying an additional 1,711,342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 50.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,272,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,586,000 after buying an additional 2,759,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,356,000 after buying an additional 59,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.99.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

