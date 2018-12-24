Vanguard Group Inc Has $734.34 Million Position in L Brands Inc (LB)

Vanguard Group Inc reduced its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,235,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 505,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of L Brands worth $734,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of L Brands to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

In other news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Group Inc Has $734.34 Million Position in L Brands Inc (LB)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/vanguard-group-inc-has-734-34-million-position-in-l-brands-inc-lb.html.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.