Vanguard Group Inc Has $742.01 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Vanguard Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,950,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $742,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 157.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,971,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,163,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,433,000 after buying an additional 1,853,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 541.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,929,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

