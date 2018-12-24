Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 121.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $152,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,358.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $188,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $93.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7936 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-voe-holdings-boosted-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.