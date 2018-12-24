Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $869.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.10 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

