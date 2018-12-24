Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Vector Group’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Vector Group an industry rank of 192 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vector Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $1,247,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,306 shares in the company, valued at $19,893,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $678,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,872,029 shares of company stock worth $51,288,002. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,427,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,696,000 after purchasing an additional 556,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,427,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,696,000 after purchasing an additional 556,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGR opened at $9.28 on Friday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.24%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

