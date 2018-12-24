Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of VECO opened at $6.51 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $345.07 million, a P/E ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,704,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 452,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

