VeriME Reaches One Day Volume of $16,563.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. VeriME has a market capitalization of $688,368.00 and approximately $16,563.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last week, VeriME has traded 128.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.99 or 0.11798975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000324 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001345 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00001148 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,689,649 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.