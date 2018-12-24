Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Director Sells $261,787.75 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $261,787.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $307.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 506,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $49.50) on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

