Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,588,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

ZS stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $1,742,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 24,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $994,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,655. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

