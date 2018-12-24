Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,060 EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,502,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,291,000 after purchasing an additional 677,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,412,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

Shares of EOG opened at $87.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

