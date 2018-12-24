Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $798,000 Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 2.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

