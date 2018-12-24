Veritone Inc (VERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

VERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 200,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,537,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,663.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 116.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 345,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $4,285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $587,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERI opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Veritone has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 286.28% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

