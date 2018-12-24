Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 472,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Finally, Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

VZ stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

