Victrex plc (VCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,580 ($33.71).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Victrex to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.12)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,520 ($32.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($30.29) per share, with a total value of £23,411.80 ($30,591.66). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,228 ($29.11), for a total value of £40,259.96 ($52,606.77). Insiders purchased a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,536 over the last three months.

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,234 ($29.19) on Monday. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,826 ($23.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,772 ($36.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a GBX 128.82 ($1.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

