Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Docusign Inc (DOCU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $343,705,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $158,068,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the third quarter valued at about $103,254,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $89,784,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $30,068,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Neil Hudspith sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Reginald D. Davis sold 187,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $7,979,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,571.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $178.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.55 million. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

