Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,777 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Carvana by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Carvana by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.11. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.09 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 99,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $5,335,113.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,152,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,486.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 856,000 shares of company stock worth $28,986,500 and sold 1,053,010 shares worth $49,781,275. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

