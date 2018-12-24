Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 262,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $5,034,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $125,858,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,355,000 after acquiring an additional 411,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 508,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,877,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 508,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.86. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

