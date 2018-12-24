Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 24,702 Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -4.33. Arcadia Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $66.56.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 645.18% and a negative return on equity of 302.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

