Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Medley Capital Corp (MCC)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,989 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Medley Capital worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medley Capital by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of MCC opened at $3.08 on Monday. Medley Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $167.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medley Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Medley Capital Corp (MCC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/virtu-financial-llc-lowers-holdings-in-medley-capital-corp-mcc.html.

Medley Capital Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.