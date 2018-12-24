Virtu Financial LLC Sells 22,185 Shares of Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Insys Therapeutics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after buying an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Insys Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insys Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of INSY opened at $3.68 on Monday. Insys Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. Insys Therapeutics’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

