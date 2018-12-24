Viuly Market Cap Hits $94,208.00 (VIU)

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Viuly token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Viuly has a total market capitalization of $94,208.00 and $246.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viuly has traded up 70% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Viuly

VIU is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,490,346 tokens. Viuly’s official message board is medium.com/@Viuly. Viuly’s official website is viuly.io. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viuly Token Trading

Viuly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viuly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viuly using one of the exchanges listed above.

