W3Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (W3C)

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One W3Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. In the last week, W3Coin has traded 80.4% higher against the US dollar. W3Coin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $4,479.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.81 or 0.11979271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000320 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001357 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00001119 BTC.

W3Coin Profile

W3C is a coin. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 54,612,360,271 coins. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial. W3Coin’s official website is w3coin.net.

W3Coin Coin Trading

W3Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

