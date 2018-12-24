Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 1,625 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.57.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $238.34 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/wakefield-asset-management-lllp-acquires-shares-of-1625-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.