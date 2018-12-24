Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $2.39 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,823,000 after purchasing an additional 536,023 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $836,330,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $109.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

