Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Waste Management by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,634,000 after buying an additional 3,159,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after buying an additional 1,851,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,564,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after buying an additional 1,102,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after buying an additional 669,355 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Waste Management by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 933,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after buying an additional 624,633 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $88.01 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

