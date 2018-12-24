Watsco Inc (WSO) Receives $175.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $187.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $353,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,588,000 after acquiring an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Watsco by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,579,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,309,000 after acquiring an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

