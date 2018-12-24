WavesGo Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. WavesGo has a market capitalization of $115,063.00 and $72.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.02623208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00152126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00212252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024481 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024485 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 8,506,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,506,861 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

