Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.95. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Sandler O’Neill raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. 310,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $120,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,783.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 357,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

