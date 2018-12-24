Wells Fargo & Co Cuts MRC Global (MRC) Price Target to $13.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MRC Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 418.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,664,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 142,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,664,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 142,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,970,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,302,000 after acquiring an additional 449,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

